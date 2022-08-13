Kartik Aaryan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood right now. He has become a massive star in the country owing to his hardwork and dedication which led him to a huge fandom too. The actor was spotted in the city recently looking dapper in a blazer and now netizens are praising him and comparing him with Sidharth Shukla. Scroll below to take a look at the video.

Kartik has come this far and become a phenomenon in the country without having a godfather in the industry. It’s all hardwork and perseverance that led him to become this big in Bollywood. Talking about Sidharth, the actor passed away last year due to a heart attack and was at the peak of his career. His fan following was nothing compared to anyone in the television industry and was doing phenomenal work in his acting career.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was snapped in the city wearing a blue-coloured blazer that he styled with a light-blue coloured shirt and a pair of denim jeans. The actor donned a neat hairdo and looked handsome as ever in it.

Take a look at his video below:

Reacting to Kartik Aaryan’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Sidharth Shukla ke bad yahi ek handsome bacha hai 😀” Another user commented, “Superstar Kartik Aaryan looking dashing 😍🔥” A third user commented, “I hope he does good work !!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film did really well at the box office and Kartik was also gifted a McLaren GT car by his producer Bhushan Kumar on the success of the film.

What are your thoughts on netizens comparing Kartik Aaryan with late actor Sidharth Shukla? Tell us in the comments below.

