Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s tiff with his neighbours over his Panvel farmhouse is getting twisted and tricky each time the news hits the headlines. According to the recent scoop, the Dabangg hero told the Bombay High Court that the video uploaded about him on social media by his neighbours are defamatory and communally provocative.

For the unversed, in the year 2018, Salman’s neighbours had alleged that the superstar of Bollywood was not allowing them to build a bungalow next to his Panvel farmhouse even though legally they (the neighbours) own the land. The situation went out of hand after the neighbours Ketan Kakkad and wife Anita Kakkad made a video about the same revealing their side of the story during an interview with a YouTuber. Salman ended up filing a case against them for defamation.

After being refused to grant relief in March 2022’s defamation suit against neighbours Ketan Kakkad and Anita Kakkad, Salman Khan then took the matter to the Bombay High Court. On Friday, as mentioned above the Bollywood A-lister told the High Court the videos shared on social media by his Panvel farmhouse neighbours were not only defamatory but were also communally provocative.

Salman Khan had asked the Civil Court to direct his neighbours to delete all the posts he had made on the actor from social media and never to make such videos again. But when refused by the court, Khan and his counsel Ravi Kadam urged the Bombay High Court saying, “The videos uploaded by Kakkad are blithely speculative. They were not only defamatory but also communally provoked the viewers against Salman Khan.”

While reading the scripts from one of Kakkad’s videos, Salman’s counsel also said, “In the video, the defendant (Kakkad) compares Salman Khan to Babar and Aurangazeb. He (Kakkad) says it had taken 500 years for the Ayodhya Mandir (temple) to come up and here Salman Khan is trying to shut down a Ganesha temple,” also adding, “These videos are watched by lakhs of viewers who then post their comments against Salman Khan. This is clearly provoking the viewers against Salman. The videos have communalised everything and made it Hindus vs Muslims.”

Kadam also added that the neighbours in the video went on to call Khan a member of the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang. He said, “Kakkad has alleged that Salman is running a business of drug trafficking, organ trafficking and child trafficking from his farmhouse.” Hearing all the arguments made by Salman and his counsel, the High Court bench has set the case for further hearing on August 22. After hearing the brief arguments, the bench decided the matter for further hearing on August 22.

