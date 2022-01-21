Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is battling a defamation case against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkad after he took to social media and levelled several allegations against him. So who is Ketan and what really happened? Scroll down to know more.

After Kakkad’s recent social media outburst, Salman hit back with a civil defamation suit against him and asked him to take down all the videos and other social media posts that defames him. The hearing is currently held at Mumbai’s civil court.

Ketan Kakkad is a retired NRI from the US owns a part of a plot on a hill in Panvel next to Salman Khan’s farmhouse since 1995. As per IANS report, when he wanted to buy the plot to build a retirement nest, the seller company introduced him to Salman’s father Salim Khan.

The legendary Bollywood writer reportedly assured Kakkad that the locality was good and they would love to have him as their neighbour. Convinced by Salim’s words, the NRI bought the tiny 2.50-acre plot in 1996 that overlooks the Khan family’s 100-acre Arpita Farms. He also built a tiny eco-friendly Lord Ganesh Temple on it and an environment-friendly 120-square feet thatched hut.

Ketan Kakkad and his wife Anita would occasionally visit their plot and get a breather there. The two neighbours got along well for over two decades. In fact, whenever the Kakkad family visited their property they were accorded a warm welcome by Salman Khan’s family with refreshments and beverages, at the Arpita Farms.

The NRI and his wife returned to their property in 2014 eager to build a small cottage. They wanted to build an ‘ashram’ in the future, and meditate before their tiny temple. However, things turned sour in 2019, when Ketan Kakkad alleged that Salman’s family suddenly barred his entry to his property. Khan family is well known for celebrating Ganeshotsav every year.

As per the report, Kakkad rued, “Despite repeated pleas, we are not allowed to go there… The local officials of the Forest and Revenue departments are also not helping us out.” Following this, he resorted to venting his ire via social media. He also gave some interviews on YouTube, defaming the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘ star.

