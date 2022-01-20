Renowned lawyer Shrikant Shivade passed away yesterday. He was 67 years of age. For those who don’t know, Shivade had represented Salman Khan in his high-profile case of hit and run. Apart from Salman, he represented several other celebrities. Keep reading to know more.

As per one of the junior lawyers, Shivade (67) died due to leukemia. He was being treated by Dr. Sameer Melinkeri (Clinical hematologist). He breathed his last in Pune. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, and mother. Despite being involved in several popular cases, Shivade wasn’t seen in the limelight.

Apart from Salman Khan, Shrikant Shivade had represented Saif Ali Khan (case not known), Shiney Ahuja in se*ual assault case, Colonel Purohit in Malegaon bomb blast case, and many others. He was a law graduate and pursued his degree through the Indian Law Society.