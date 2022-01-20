Renowned lawyer Shrikant Shivade passed away yesterday. He was 67 years of age. For those who don’t know, Shivade had represented Salman Khan in his high-profile case of hit and run. Apart from Salman, he represented several other celebrities. Keep reading to know more.
As per one of the junior lawyers, Shivade (67) died due to leukemia. He was being treated by Dr. Sameer Melinkeri (Clinical hematologist). He breathed his last in Pune. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, and mother. Despite being involved in several popular cases, Shivade wasn’t seen in the limelight.
Apart from Salman Khan, Shrikant Shivade had represented Saif Ali Khan (case not known), Shiney Ahuja in se*ual assault case, Colonel Purohit in Malegaon bomb blast case, and many others. He was a law graduate and pursued his degree through the Indian Law Society.
Speaking about Shiney Ahuja’s case, the actor was convicted in 2011 over the allegations of raping and threatening his maid in 2009. Interestingly, his maid, in 2011, said that she was never raped. However, Mumbai fast track court thought the statement was made under the influence of Shiney and sentenced the actor to seven years of imprisonment.
Salman Khan’s hit and run case traces back to 2002. The actor had allegedly driven a car over a man sleeping on the pavement, who got killed in the accident. It is said that the actor committed the crime under influence of alcohol.
Meanwhile, about Shrikant Shivade, Shirish Gupte (criminal law counsel) said, “Shivade was a self-made man. He excelled in cross-examinations and was very soft-spoken,” reports TOI.
