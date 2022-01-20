Ever since Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey has been announced for Holi release, talks have begun for multiple big-ticket releases. The latest we hear is about Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR, and many more.

The recent spike in Covid cases resulted in the shutting down of theatres across multiple Indian states. As a result, Shahid Kapoor‘s Jersey called for a postponement. Soon after that, SS Rajamouli’s RRR too delayed their release until normalcy returns. And then, as expected, Radhe Shyam makers too decided to wait. Apart from all these biggies, many other films too decided for state restrictions to slow down.

Now, as per the report in Pinkvilla, talks have started once again about the release dates as Covid cases are started to slow down. The filmmakers are very much aware that the 50% occupancy rule would be intact after the shutdown of theatres is lifted. As Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa did a wonderful job despite occupancy restrictions, many filmmakers are now ready to churn out their films in theatres. The first to come out would reportedly be Radhe Shyam.

It’s learned that the makers are targetting Valentine’s Day for its release, considering it’s a love saga starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. While Valentine’s Day is the first priority, there are talks over releasing the film in March, and it won’t get pushed any further for sure. The makers are reportedly in talks with the government and exhibitors of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu over the Covid scenario. These circuits will earn the major chunk of business for this Prabhas starrer.

Another biggie is Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. As we reported earlier, the makers are not willing to clash with KGF Chapter 2 (14th April), and now are eyeing a date of two weeks after i.e. Eid. Interestingly, if it happens, one can say that Aamir will be filling in the shoes of Salman Khan’s Eid season this time. However, two biggies- Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 are already releasing on Eid, thus making another clash scenario for LSC.

RRR too is reportedly being locked for Eid release. But owing to multiple releases already booked for the festive season, the second option in discussion is of the second half of March. The makers of Jersey and Prithviraj are yet to decide on their final release dates.

