Following the success of the Arjun Reddy, the south star Vijay Deverakonda is flying high in stardom. The handsome hunk has become a popular face across India and is now gearing up for his next release Liger. Ever since the teaser was released, fans are eager to watch it.

With the film, the south star will be setting his foot into Bollywood. Ananya Panday is the female lead and Boxing legend Mike Tyson will be making a cameo appearance in the film. This has created an immense buzz around the fans and excitement is in the air now.

As the Liger is gearing up for the release, the latest report claims Vijay Deverakonda has charged a whopping amount for the film. According to a tracktollywood.com report, the south star has charged Rs 20 crore for Puri Jagannadh’s directorial. Not just that, the star also has his shares in the profits that the film makes.

Now given the popularity and the hype around the film, it is needless to say the film is expected to perform great at the box office. If reports are to be believed, Vijay’s fee for the film seemingly double what he earned from the 2019 film Dear Comrade.

Vijay Deverakonda reportedly received a paycheque of Rs 10 crores for Bharat Kamma’s directorial. The Telugu language romantic drama was reportedly a blockbuster and was released with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam and later Hindi on YouTube.

While Vijay played the role of a student leader, Rashmika Mandanna essayed the role of a female cricketer.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda’s coach Kuldeep Sethi shared a video recently wherein the south star was seen lifting heavyweight kettle ball and working out in a gym in Hyderabad. The coach shared the video and wrote that the city is on holiday and the gym is empty. Although one man is putting in the work. He also referred to him as the ‘beast’ for life. Take a look at the video below:

