Elon Musk-led Tesla cars are a huge hit among citizens and celebrities in western countries. Meanwhile, there are many Indian’s who are eagerly waiting for the arrival of electric vehicles in India but due to government’s regulations, the founder is unable to do so. Meanwhile, K. T. Rama Rao, Commerce Minister of Telangana, has invited the carmaker to set up its unit in his state, even south Superstar Vijay Deverakonda agrees with the minister.

As per their website, the electric vehicle company was founded in 2003 by a group of engineers who wanted to prove that people didn’t need to compromise to drive electric – that electric vehicles can be better, quicker and more fun to drive than gasoline cars.

Minister K. T. Rama Rao’s tweet grabbed much attention as the majority of the netizens hailed his move, he tweeted, “Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top-notch business destination in India,” responding to this, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “+1,” hinting that he’s ready to partner with Elon Musk in Tesla.

Vijay Deverakonda also wrote, “@elonmusk Come to Hyderabad – India!!! It will be epic to have you. The Government here in Telangana is terrific too..”

.@elonmusk – Come to Hyderabad – India!!!

It will be epic to have you 🤍 The Government here in Telangana is terrific too.. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 15, 2022

Responding to KTR’s tweet, Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh said, “Love this car so so much @elonmusk. Feels like hope is around the corner @KTRTRS.”

Love this car so so much @elonmusk

Feels like hope is around the corner @KTRTRS https://t.co/Ee5qVUz4FW — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 15, 2022

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his Bollywood debut film Liger. The movie introduces the star as an underdog fighter who emerges from the slums. Apart from Vijay, the movie also features, Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.

