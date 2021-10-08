Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is huge, with around twenty-five films under its banner and MANY actors and crew members part of its team. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Angelina Jolie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland and more actors have worked with the studios. Marvel creates films based on comic books characters and is currently in Phase 4 of the cinematic universe.

Currently, Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Eternals starring Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and more are making their way to the screen. Fans will also get to see Cumberbatches’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year.

Advertisement

We know that the MCU is big, but there are several actors and celebrities who have been a part of it, whom the fans might have missed. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, cameoed as himself in Iron Man 2. Meanwhile, Saving Private Ryan’s actor Matt Damon played the role of an Asgardian actor playing Loki in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman played Connie in Captain America: The First Avenger.

I be forgetting that they casually added Elon Musk in Iron Man 2 pic.twitter.com/6hM3Q4Lwcc — THOMAS TUCHEL STAN PAGE 💙💙💙 (@tobeyworld) October 1, 2021

Other than Kit Harington and Richard Madden, another Game of Thrones star, Natalie Dormer, played a role in the Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger. Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke Hemsworth also had a part as an Asgardian actor playing Thor in Thor: Ragnarok. Harry Potter actor David Bradley appeared as the church keeper in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Did you know? In the play on Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok, Luke Hemsworth plays Thor, Matt Damon plays Loki and Sam Neill plays Odin pic.twitter.com/Q4PNDmj9yv — Marvel Tesseract (@Mar_Tesseract) May 3, 2019

More celebrities who are part of the Marvel franchise include Jim Starlin, the creator of Thanos, who had a line in the opening of Avengers: Endgame, talk show host Joan Rivers, who played herself in Iron Man 3, Fantastic Four actress Kate Mara, who played the role of a US Marshal in Iron Man 2 and Miley Cyrus, who voiced Mainframe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Did you know @MileyCyrus is a part of the MCU? She had a cameo at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the voice of Mainframe! Could we see her make a return some day, reprising her role alongside some of her other Guardians/Ravager teammates?#RavagersForever https://t.co/XFWDFjPEQr pic.twitter.com/UWaPVBp8fd — Daily Guardians of the Galaxy (@BunchaJackasses) March 16, 2021

This is a long list of actors and celebrities who have had a small role or a cameo in an Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and the shocking part is, it doesn’t end here. Peter Billingsley, Nathan Fillion, Ken Jeong and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah have worked for S.H.I.E.L.D.

Must Read: Bridgerton Fame Regé-Jean Page Singing Like An Angel In A New Viral Clip Is Making Fans Crazy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube