Chris Evans is Hollywood’s heartthrob who is well known for his act as Captain American for seven movies right from Captain America: The First Avenger to Avengers Endgame. Recently the actor is making headlines with rumours stating that he is going out with someone.

So who’s this special one? Let’s find out ahead!

Well, the special one is none other than the singer Selena Gomez!! The rumours of Chris Evans and Selena dating has taken social media by storm.

The rumours began when Chris Evans followed Selena Gomez on her Instagram account. Some of the fans believe that the reason behind this might be because both of them are working together on an upcoming project. Among them, some fans are getting excited about the two possibly dating.

The rumours about Evans and Selena dating is gaining huge traffic from fans but the story got juicier when one of the fans recalled a previous confession from the singer. It is to be noted that in a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, Selena had confessed that she had a huge crush on Chris. She said, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute?”

Fans have increased the excitement level on social media as they support the dating rumours. One user reacted by saying, “BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE.” Another user said, “me waking up with Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors all over social media.” One fan, happy about the news said, “SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS HELL YEAH” Another said, “LISTEN IF THE RUMORS ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ DATING WITH CHRIS EVANS IS A REAL THING, THEY’LL BE THE MOST ATTRACTIVE COUPLE EVER. I KNOW THAT THEY’LL BE GOOD FOR EACH OTHER. I CAN FEEL IT.”

Take a look at crazy fans reactions to the dating rumours below:

BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE pic.twitter.com/S5aMChGzfW — dilf lover (@uhdonttellmymom) October 7, 2021

me waking up with Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors all over social media pic.twitter.com/E7MYHlOUVn — meow (@Beejay_Balleras) October 7, 2021

SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS HELL YEAH pic.twitter.com/LZ4bWr4Efi — riana⁷ | JAEHYUN’S WIFE (@raeneeriana) October 7, 2021

me finding out selena gomez and chris evans are rumored to be dating

pic.twitter.com/C1jP9QcEJR — reyna ❀ (@bieberminimal) October 7, 2021

LISTEN IF THE RUMORS ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ DATING WITH CHRIS EVANS IS A REAL THING, THEY'LL BE THE MOST ATTRACTIVE COUPLE EVER. I KNOW THAT THEY'LL BE GOOD FOR EACH OTHER. I CAN FEEL IT. pic.twitter.com/CSzKgQyhuO — nasa is letting somebody go 🌙 (@oceaninlights) October 7, 2021

manifesting selena gomez with chris evans rumours become true — ً (@uhhfnv) October 7, 2021

I’m seeing things about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans being a thing…and yah know I’m not mad about it…Jesus they’d be a hot couple pic.twitter.com/og1bgSmh0j — eerie echo Ѽ – FRAN DAY (@effortlessecho) October 7, 2021

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have never been seen together publicly besides the recent virtual connection on Instagram. The singer did work with Scott Evans (Chris’ brother), back in 2014, for the movie Behaving Badly

