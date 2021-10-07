Advertisement
Daniel Craig finally bid adieu to the gentleman spy James Bond with the release of his final 007 films No Time To Die. The latest outing will remain special for him as well as his fans as he finally quits the franchise after 15 years. To honour the actor for his contribution to the entertainment industry the actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Knives Out actors star was unveiled in a rare evening ceremony and he was introduced by franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, as well as Rami Malek.
Advertisement
After getting honoured with the star at the Hollywood Boulevard, Daniel Craig said, “I never thought I would hear myself say this, it’s an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood. To Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, I thank you from the depth of my heart, without you I would not be here today, thank you for those lovely words. Thank you Rami for those beautiful, beautiful words.
Trending
Daniel Craig added, “Me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man.”
Meanwhile, Rami Malek, who plays villain Safin in No Time To Die, praised Daniel for his dedication, he said, “We all know he’s a superb actor, he’s dedicated, he can handle all his own stunts with one hand tied behind his back and the other holding a Negroni. But he’s as fastidious about his craft as he is about empathy for everyone around him. He has the ability to hold these two potentially opposing things at the same time – an incredible amount of talent and responsibility and incredible warmth and acute awareness of what those around him need.”
Daniel Craig’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star is placed a few yards from the late Roger Moore, who played James Bond in seven movies from 1973 to 1985. Craig was part of the Bond franchise for the last 15 years, and he remains the only actor to portray 007 for this long.
Must Read: Selena Gomez Leaves Cardi B In Awe As She Sends Gift Basket For Rapper’s Newborn
Advertisement.
Advertisement