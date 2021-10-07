Advertisement

Daniel Craig finally bid adieu to the gentleman spy James Bond with the release of his final 007 films No Time To Die. The latest outing will remain special for him as well as his fans as he finally quits the franchise after 15 years. To honour the actor for his contribution to the entertainment industry the actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Knives Out actors star was unveiled in a rare evening ceremony and he was introduced by franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, as well as Rami Malek.

Advertisement

After getting honoured with the star at the Hollywood Boulevard, Daniel Craig said, “I never thought I would hear myself say this, it’s an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood. To Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, I thank you from the depth of my heart, without you I would not be here today, thank you for those lovely words. Thank you Rami for those beautiful, beautiful words.