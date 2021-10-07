Advertisement

Squid Game is filled with several Easter eggs, which you might have missed at the first glance. The South Korean show became extremely popular due to its mind-boggling story and an exceptionally well-built set. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show stars Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Gong Yoo and many more actors. Netflix revealed that the show has become the most-watched series in around 90 countries since its release a couple of weeks ago.

Even though the show is receiving praise, one South Korean speaker took to Twitter to share that the English translated subtitles have changed the meaning behind a lot of things. Regardless of that, the show is doing wonders and is in talks for a second season.

The creators of Squid Game have added several tiny details which offer hints towards the main plot. For instance, if you notice closely, the walls in the dormitory where all the players sleep are etched with all the six deadly child games that they have to play. Heo Sung-tae’s character Jang Deok-su could have just looked at the walls instead of relying on the doctor to know what the next game is.