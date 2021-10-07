Advertisement
Squid Game is filled with several Easter eggs, which you might have missed at the first glance. The South Korean show became extremely popular due to its mind-boggling story and an exceptionally well-built set. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show stars Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Gong Yoo and many more actors. Netflix revealed that the show has become the most-watched series in around 90 countries since its release a couple of weeks ago.
Even though the show is receiving praise, one South Korean speaker took to Twitter to share that the English translated subtitles have changed the meaning behind a lot of things. Regardless of that, the show is doing wonders and is in talks for a second season.
The creators of Squid Game have added several tiny details which offer hints towards the main plot. For instance, if you notice closely, the walls in the dormitory where all the players sleep are etched with all the six deadly child games that they have to play. Heo Sung-tae’s character Jang Deok-su could have just looked at the walls instead of relying on the doctor to know what the next game is.
Another detail was added that could have worked as a spoiler of the ending. If we think about it, Player 001, aka Il-nam, seems the most out of place character in the game as he is old and dying of a brain tumour. However, Squid Game already added Easter eggs that revealed that the old man is not an actual player. First, when Hwang Jun-ho, the police officer, goes through the files of the 2021 players, there is no record of Player 001, and instead, it starts from the second one.
Secondly, when the first game, Red Light, Green Light, begins, we can see a coloured parameter around the players through the eyes of that creepy doll. It is only Il-nam, who has no lines around him, meaning that the doll is not considering him as an aim to kill. Hence he plays the game with a smile and tension-free.
Most of the character’s death is foreshadowed, for instance, Deok-su, who dies by falling off the bridge game in episode 7, was shown escaping people who wanted to kill him by jumping off a bridge in episode 2. The same goes for Ali, who is shown begging, stealing and running away with the money from his employer and causing a major accident. While playing the marble game, something more valuable is stolen by Sang-woo, causing Ali to die.
Other Squid Game characters whose death is foreshadowed are Jun-ho, Sae-byeok, Sang-woo and Mi-nyeo. It is only Seong Gi-hun who is not included in this list, which means that he is the one who will win the game.
