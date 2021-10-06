Advertisement

The power couple of small screen industry comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa have time and again shown the true meaning of love. They never shied away from expressing their love for each other and in the recent interview; the comedian gave a perfect answer to the trolls who say her husband is piggybacking on her fame.

The duo met and fell in love on the sets of Comedy Circus, after being in a relationship for seven years the lovebirds decided to get married on December 3, 2017, in Goa.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Indian Express, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reacted to the trollers who say he is taking advantage of comedian’s fame, he said, “It’s honestly not a big deal for us. As individuals and a couple, we are really very secure. I also feel that when I know I am right, whatever the world says, it really doesn’t matter.”