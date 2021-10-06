Advertisement
The power couple of small screen industry comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa have time and again shown the true meaning of love. They never shied away from expressing their love for each other and in the recent interview; the comedian gave a perfect answer to the trolls who say her husband is piggybacking on her fame.
The duo met and fell in love on the sets of Comedy Circus, after being in a relationship for seven years the lovebirds decided to get married on December 3, 2017, in Goa.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reacted to the trollers who say he is taking advantage of comedian’s fame, he said, “It’s honestly not a big deal for us. As individuals and a couple, we are really very secure. I also feel that when I know I am right, whatever the world says, it really doesn’t matter.”
Bharti Singh added, “While trolls may not understand our equation, people who we work with know that Bharti will speak the lines only when Haarsh pens them. We are incomplete without each other and create a dhamaal when we work together. I honestly love mouthing Haarsh’s scripts as he understands me best. We really don’t care what others feel as we are strong together.”
Meanwhile, the couple has jetted off to Dubai to launch for their latest project, The Indian Game Show, which will have 50 personalities playing some fun-filled games; it’ll stream on Bharti TV YouTube channel. They further claimed that the game show will be in short format but high on production value and it will feature actors like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Punit J Pathak, and Raghav Juyal.
While concluding their interview, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa confirmed that they want to start a family soon, however, the comedian assured her fans that she’ll working throughout her pregnancy, she said, “Times have changed and people no longer have hang-ups with working with women who are pregnant or have a baby. I think channels will be happy as they get more content from my personal life. Also, I want to change how maternity is looked at and want to be in action throughout. I want our baby to join us on the stage even when they are in my womb, and listen to their parents. They should know what a happening life their parents have, sometimes they are on a dance show, other times singing and laughter is constant.”
Bharti and Haarsh have worked together on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khatra Khatra Khatra, India’s Best Dancer along with several other shows.
