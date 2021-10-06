Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is a filmy affair every Friday. While guests like Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Pratik Gandhi, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty have visited the show in recent times, this Friday we see Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza taking the hot seat while making it a fun and memorable evening.

A promo for this Friday’s episode is in and it shows Riteish and Genelia discussing their prep to answer the questions coming their way. It also includes snippets of Mr Bachchan making a statement that leaves all the males chuckling while a baffled Genelia says “What’s this!” Check it out below.

Gracing this Friday’s episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. This Bollywood couple, who are known for bestowing love on each other every opportunity they get, do so once more. When asked by the host their prep for the game, Genelia says, “I hope that my GK is thoda bahot thek hai (I hope my GK is good enough.)” While Riteish adds, “Mai apna life, biwi ko leke aaya hu. Kyuki inki joh memory hai… (I brought my wife. He memory is…)”

Riteish Deshmukh further added, “Matlab isko aaj bhi 20 saal pehle joh humne pehli film ki uske dates yaad hai. Konse din pe, konsa schedule kaha laga tha. (She remembers details about our first film together that was shoot 20 years ago. She knows the dates of when which schedule was shot and where.)” While Amitabh Bachchan praises Genelia D’Souza’s good memory, he also adds that it’s bad for the husband. This statement left all – especially the men – laughing and agreeing with the host, while a baffled Genelia says “What’s this!”

Check out the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 promo here:

