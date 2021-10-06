Advertisement
Bigg Boss 15 has just started off its new season and controversies just keep on taking place that house. Well, this time it seems that a lot of celebrity status, body-shaming, and age-shaming are happening in there! Check out what took place in the house now!
Just in mere two days, the spectators have witnessed actors forgetting their high status and turning quite petty on trivial matters.
Advertisement
One such case is when Tv actor Karan Kundrra called Shamita Shetty an aunty when he declared to others that he would not accept anyone calling them classless. Well, as per the fans it was Nishant Bhat who used the class word and not Shamita Shetty.
Trending
Nishant Bhatt kept mum about the whole situation and did not tell Karan Kundrra that it was him that used the class word. Fans are now very upset with Karan for calling out Shamita Shetty in that manner. The fans have also pointed out that his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar was herself a few years older than him.
The first actress to react to this situation and slam Karan on social media is Kashmera Shah. Kashmera said that it was very uncool on part of people to indulge in this.
Though I like his advice #karankundra I wish he had not called @ShamitaShetty aunty. What”s this age bashing happening all over again. “Aunty” is much younger than many in spirit and fire and rationality and may actually lift the #bb15 trophy this year. @ColorsTV @ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/B5sza7q1bl
— kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 6, 2021
Shamita Shetty’s mom has now criticized Karan on social media. She said that age-shaming and getting physical are completely unacceptable. Sunanda Shetty has now requested host Salman Khan to deal with this issue during the Weekend Ka Vaar.
The fans have also shared their views on the situation. Check out the tweets below:
I don't think I need to say anything about this, you're free to watch the video.
She didn't say "CLASSLESS," at least not in the episode footage and it was Nishant who uttered it.
Everything that happened between Shamita and Karan is included here.#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/7Oe6dNFNId
— Sammy🦋🎨 (@Helllo_its_me) October 5, 2021
Absolutely @SunandaShetty5 #ShamitaShetty #ShamitasTribe we are against… Halla bol pic.twitter.com/ZZZnkcpr0S
— Shreya Jadhav (@ShreyaJ46533751) October 6, 2021
Those who asked for the clip. Here it is. NISHANT said “classless.” It was NOT #ShamitaShetty. #KaranKundra ne shamita ko gaali di aur aunty bola woh bhi bina matlab ke. Ye aadmi classless nahi toh kya hai vaise? #BB15 @ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/0vlRAnSFHz
— •🖤• (@_iiobsessedii) October 5, 2021
was a fan of him until he called #ShamitaShetty "aunty". this continuous age shaming and usage of these terms in a derogatory manner needs to stop. was honestly rooting for him but lost a great deal of respect. this needs to be addressed @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV @justvoot https://t.co/1Mg3YYxrpl
— beachpeach (@beachpeachz) October 5, 2021
In the epi I heard N!shant calling Jungle waasis 'classless' but IDK if they edited it out
But here's the clip of Kundra calling #ShamitaShetty aunty behind her back
**KK is cancelled for me**
I understand he didn't like what she said but by saying this he proved he's CLASSLESS https://t.co/9UjCPMxQix pic.twitter.com/viLRlkBceH
— 🅅🄸🄿🅂 🦋🎨 (@gilmorexgurl) October 5, 2021
Karan Kundra calling #ShamitaShetty “aunty” is the exact definition of absurdity. Isn’t Karan himself 37? So isn’t he a uncle by that logic??
Age shaming continues, let’s see what salman says about it.
— Rohan (@Shamitaholic) October 5, 2021
watch the video .Everything that happened between Shamita and Karan is included here.#KaranKundrra age shamed her and and also abused her. #karan was wrong yesterday. And pratik said to karan "don't abuse".. because he said "MC" to shamita#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/13aKTqvZNl
— Divisha_Patil (@Divisha_Patil15) October 6, 2021
Seems like Karan Kundrra has managed to upset a lot of audiences out there over his age-shaming comment on Shamita Shetty. Now, all we can do is wait and see what happens on Weekend Ka Vaar.
Must Read: Taarak Mehta Late Actor Ghanshyam Nayak Was Cremated With Makeup Just Like He Wished, Samay Shah Reveals Emotional Details!
Advertisement.
Advertisement