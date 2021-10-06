Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 has just started off its new season and controversies just keep on taking place that house. Well, this time it seems that a lot of celebrity status, body-shaming, and age-shaming are happening in there! Check out what took place in the house now!

Just in mere two days, the spectators have witnessed actors forgetting their high status and turning quite petty on trivial matters.

Advertisement

One such case is when Tv actor Karan Kundrra called Shamita Shetty an aunty when he declared to others that he would not accept anyone calling them classless. Well, as per the fans it was Nishant Bhat who used the class word and not Shamita Shetty.