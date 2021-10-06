Advertisement

Fans were left surprised when they learnt about Pankaj Tripathi’s casting in Oh My God 2. No doubt, he’s a brilliant actor, people were looking for a reason why the makers didn’t cast Paresh Rawal yet again. Now, seems like we have got the answer. Below is all you need to know.

The prequel released in 2012 was a huge hit and considering its subject, fans thought of a sequel right away. Now, the sequel is indeed happening but we won’t get to see the chemistry between Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. As per the latest report, the makers initially approached Paresh but plans didn’t work out due to monetary issues.

A source close to the film was quoted saying, “Paresh was definitely the first choice for Oh My God! 2, in fact the makers had even started a conversation with him. However, the actor believed that he deserved money over and above his market value as he was the lead actor in the first part and was a major reason for its success. However, the makers felt that paying more would take the budget haywire.”

Going one step ahead, both, the makers and Paresh Rawal even discussed profit-sharing. Sadly, even this idea didn’t bear fruit.

“Paresh then gave another proposal of entering into a profit-sharing deal, however, even that didn’t work out as there were multiple producers involved in the project. After multiple attempts to be on the same page, the monetary deal didn’t work out and eventually, Paresh decided to part ways as he strongly felt that he deserved more than what he was offered,” the source continued.

As we all know, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen uniting with Akshay Kumar. They will fight the education system in India.

