Aryan Khan arrest has shaken Bollywood in many ways. Year after the entire Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty drug row, we see another drug racket being busted. Some things still remain common – NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, a B’Town member in judicial custody and fraternity members standing up for him. Read on for some more interesting details.

A lot has been said about Aryan and father Shah Rukh Khan amid the NCB row. Reports suggest that the superstar has requested his friends from the industry to avoid coming to Mannat. On the other hand, he reportedly requested the officials to allow him to meet his son. The star kid is getting no special treatment and is eating food that is being provided by the authorities.

But did you know? Sameer Wankhede’s wife is Kranti Redkar, who is an actress herself. Wait, it doesn’t end there. She’s played a prominent role in Ajay Devgn starrer Gangaajal (2003). Beauty has also been a part of many Marathi films like Jatra (2006), Karaar (2017), No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey (2012) amongst others. She is currently an influencer and also owns a fashion line.

Kranti Redkar was accused of being a part of IPL spot-fixing controversy. It was back in 2013 when S Sreesanth came under the radar too. Later, it was termed as a case of ‘mistaken identity.’ How ironic that the wifey is trying to grab eyeballs in showbiz, while Sameer Wankhede is busting Bollywood members!

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was found with no possession of drugs, but he has been taken into custody over involvement in a reported ‘international drug traffic.’

The NCB custody has been extended till 7th October. Shah Rukh Khan has appointed Satish Maneshinde as his son’s lawyer.

