Ever since getting detained on Saturday, October 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making the news. The star kid was first detained and then arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) after being caught during a raid held on Saturday on a cruise ship in Mumbai. Post his arrest, he was produced in the Holiday Court and on Monday the Court extended his remand till October 7. As per reports, he is cooperating with the questioning

Earlier reports also stated that Aryan is eating food from the department mess and not being provided with many privileges despite being a superstar’s son. Now, the latest coming in reveals that he has been provided with some science books. Reports also state that his phone has been sent to forensic for examinations.

As reported by Pinkvilla, reports claim that Aryan Khan had requested science books be provided which the NCB officials have given him. An India Today report states that the phones of Aryan and the others arrested in the case – Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar, have been sent to forensic for the examination.

A Times of India report claims that NCB had mentioned before the court that incriminating evidence was recovered in the WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan that showed links to international drug trafficking. It was also reported that Aryan had discussed modes of payment for procurement of drugs.

As per reports, on Tuesday, the NCB arrested four more persons in connection with the case. These four people are said to be employees of a Delhi-based event management firm. The Magistrate Court at Esplanade has remanded four more accused to NCB custody till October 11. They were arrested and taken to JJ Hospital for medical examination yesterday.

