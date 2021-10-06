Advertisement

Yesterday, we learnt that how Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee was unaffected despite SRK’s absence. However, the same isn’t the fate of Pathan. As the actor is currently busy making bail arrangements for son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, his next with Siddharth Anand has been affected really hard.

As we all know, SRK, Deepika Padukone and the Pathan team were scheduled to fly to Spain. They were supposed to reportedly shoot a romantic track in Mallorca and Cádiz. As Aryan is under custody till 7th October, the schedule has been reportedly cancelled as of now.

A report in Mid-Day reads, “While Siddharth and his unit were to head to Spain on October 7, Shah Rukh and Deepika were to fly out the next day. But with the latest events, it has been a tense situation for the superstar. Right now, the shoot of Pathan is the last thing on anyone’s mind. There is no question of going ahead with the foreign schedule without Shah Rukh. The dates will likely be reworked after things settle down in Mumbai.”

Aryan Khan is currently under NCB’s (Narcotics Control Bureau) custody and the next bail hearing is on 7th October.

As soon as the news of Aryan’s arrest broke out, many celebs from Bollywood stand in solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Amongst first were Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Salman Khan, Hansal Mehta and many others. In fact, Salman visited SRK’s house Mannat last Sunday.

The matter is all about Aryan’s detainment from the ship where the rave party was taking place. He was later arrested by NCB. As per the Narcotics body, consumption and selling of drugs happened in the rave party. Along with Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant was detained from the ship.

