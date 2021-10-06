Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is back in grabbing the negative limelight amid his son Aryan Khan’s custody. Aryan along with his father is getting brutally trolled on social media over the rave party busted by NCB. But amid all chaos, there’s one positive side to look for!

Ever since Aryan Khan’s arrest, SRK fans are showing strong support to their beloved star and his family. We even saw trends like #WeStandBySRK trending on Twitter. Since yesterday, one placard is going viral that was spotted outside SRK’s house, Mannat.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh’s fan club Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared a picture of a placard. It has a message for SRK that reads, “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King.” Along with the message, the placard has SRK’s pictures of greeting his fans from Mannat.

Have a look:

We Love You King and We Stand With You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SE6r9PpTMg — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film with Atlee hit the roadblock. After shooting on Saturday, the actor wasn’t available for the shoot of the film on Sunday. In his absence, his body double, Prashant Walde has shot few portions. The film’s current shooting destination is Cumballa Hill’s B D Petit Parsee General Hospital.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Prashant confirmed shooting in SRK’s absence. He even showed support to SRK in his son’s drug case.

“Bollywood ko chalane mein kuch logon hi haath hai. Ek insaan ki wajah se hazaaron logon ka ghar chalta hai. So it’s obvious that if he (Shah Rukh Khan) doesn’t work, then so many people will get affected. With great difficultly, things have come on track after the lockdown and now this problem has erupted,” Prashant said.

Must Read: Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Arbaaz Merchant’s Lawyer Taraq Sayyed Counters NCB, “Why Would They Go On The Ship To Sell 5 Gm Charas When They Can Buy The Ship?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube