Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is disturbed and stuck in a bad place he would have never imagined. Ever since Aryan Khan’s arrest took place, the Khan family is trying its best to save their elder son. Amid all such chaos, there’s a big question mark of Shah Rukh’s ongoing projects- a film with Atlee and Siddharth Anand’s Pathan.

The last update we got was about Shah Rukh’s film with Atlee. The film’s current shooting destination is Cumballa Hill’s B D Petit Parsee General Hospital. Shah Rukh has already begun his shoot in South Mumbai but had to take a break due to Aryan’s arrest. After shooting for Saturday, he has been unavailable since Sunday.

Advertisement

Now, we have learnt that one man has turned out to be saviour for Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee’s film. He is none other than Prashant Walde. Prashant is a body double of SRK. Thanks to him, the shoot is going on as per the schedule.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Prashant Walde confirmed he’s shooting in the absence of Shah Rukh Khan. “20 days of shoot is over. Around 180 days of shoot is still left.” He even explained that how Shah Rukh’s absence affects thousands of lives in the film industry. He shared, “Bollywood ko chalane mein kuch logon hi haath hai. Ek insaan ki wajah se hazaaron logon ka ghar chalta hai. So it’s obvious that if he (Shah Rukh Khan) doesn’t work, then so many people will get affected. With great difficultly, things have come on track after the lockdown and now this problem has erupted.”

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has cancelled Pathan’s Spain schedule that was planned from 7th October. When asked he’s filling in for SRK, Prashant Walde said, “I can’t comment. We get to know the schedule one night before. So I can’t tell you exactly.”

Prashant even showed support to Shah Rukh as he thinks, the star has done enough good things for people without uttering a word.

Must Read: Sussane Khan Calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan’s Arrest A ‘Witch Hunt On People From Bollywood’: “It’s Sad & Unfair”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube