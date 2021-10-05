Advertisement

Aryan Khan was arrested on Saturday night after a Mumbai cruise was raided by NCB. There indeed was involvement of drugs including Charas, MDMA amongst others but the star kid wasn’t found with any in possession. There have been charges against him of consumption of Charas and the officials have extended his custody till 7th October. Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s bestfriend Sussane Khan calls it all unfair.

Most are saying that Aryan has landed in a legal situation which is a bailable offence. Initially his lawyer, Satish Maneshinde agreed to 1 day of judicial custody for further investigation. But yesterday, the NCB put out its argument and was allotted another 3 days for the same.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are in turmoil ever since Aryan Khan has been detained. From Salman Khan to his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari amongst others reached their house in the past two days to support them. Suniel Shetty, Mika Singh, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta amongst others have been vocal too.

Now, Sussane Khan has reacted to Aryan Khan arrest and called it ‘unfair.’ She reacted to Shobhaa De’s comment that called the situation ‘a wake-up call for parents.’

Sussane Khan commented, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh.”

Previously Suniel Shetty asked the media to give a breather to the child.

