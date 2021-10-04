Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema. He has delivered several blockbuster films and some flop films as well. One of the flop films was Mela wherein Twinkle Khanna also played the leading lady.

Even though the film flopped, Aamir and Twinkle shared a great bond. Moreover, the superstar even played an important role in Twinkle’s decision to marry Akshay Kumar. However, he had no idea about it. Scroll down to know more.

When the 2000 film Mela flopped, Twinkle Khanna had made peace with the fact that she does not have her superstar father, Rajesh Khanna’s acting skills in her. However, now she has become a reputable author and a columnist. The former actress once asked Bollywood’s MR perfectionist’s opinion for her column, and Aamir said that everybody loves watching cricket but that doesn’t mean that everybody can play the game.

Interestingly, Twinkle Khan began her column with Aamir Khan’s quote in her first column.

In an old video, Mrs Funnybone author spoke about it and the superstar too shared various other memorable incidents. He also revealed how he became a videographer at her wedding. She had given informal tasks to various people at her wedding and Aamir ended up getting the task of videography.

Aamir Khan also revealed about Twinkle Khanna’s acting skills. He said, “Well you know all of us have different abilities, and Twinkle is really talented in some of the most amazing activities like insulting people. She’s an expert at insulting people. All through my life since I have known her she has just constantly insulted me.”

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor added, “But it was really good working with her because behind this bimbette kind of exterior, there was actually this sharp person, who had a great intellect, and sense of humour and was extremely perceptive about human beings and I found that quite fascinating.”

