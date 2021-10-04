Advertisement

Since Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demies, Shehnaaz Gill has shut herself from the outside world. The actress’ fans are quite worried about her, but now they can lay their worries to rest as Shehnaaz is all set to resume work from 7th October. She will return to shoot a song for her upcoming film ‘Honsla Rakh’.

It was noted a month back that the actress will be working alongside Diljit Dosanjh for the project and was waiting for her to film the promo video for the same.

Shehnaaz Gill who was grieving the loss of her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla was not seen on screen for a long time. Her last appearance was during the final rituals of the late actor. Shehnaaz’s absence made the filmmakers a little worried about she would return for the shoot or not.

The initial plan was to shoot the promo song on September 15 but was delayed as Shehnaaz Gill was in no condition to shoot. The actress was not even present during the promotion of the movie. However now it seems the actress has finally mustered the strength to step out and resume her work.

During a conversation with ETimes, producer Diljit Thind said, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.”

Also giving an update on the actress’ mental state, Thind added that, “She has been through a very difficult phase and is still grieving the loss. It must have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfill her professional commitment. She is like family and that’s the reason we don’t wish to impose anything on her. I just want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity.”

Talking about the movie Honsla Rakh, it is an upcoming Indian Punjabi-language romantic comedy film directed by Amarjit Singh Saro and will star Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Shehnaaz Gill.

