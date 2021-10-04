Advertisement

Gurmeet Choudhary is an Indian actor who is known for his work in movies and TV series such as Khamoshiyan, The Wife, Hate Story 3, and much more, recently the actor had another wedding with his already wife Debina Bonnerjee.

The duo who are one of the most loving couples in the Indian entertainment industry never fails to give us hardcore couple goes. Time and again, this couple has captured their fans with something wildly unimaginable by them.

Advertisement

Let us take the recent instance for example where Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have done something that made people understand the meaning of true love. Recently, the actor took it to his Instagram account to surprise his fanbase by dropping an image of himself and his wife, Debina from their traditional Bengali wedding ceremony.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee looked absolutely stunning in their respective attire. The actor sported a cream-coloured kurta and a white dhoti while his wife wore appeared like a princess wearing a traditional Bengali saree. Captioning the post Gurmeet wrote, “Finally”. His wife also uploaded an image from the same on her IG handle and had the same caption to it. The post went viral as fans and friends gave their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Check out the beautiful post below:

For the one’s who don’t know, the couple had a traditional wedding 10 years ago but their marriage in Bengali traditions was still pending, which is the meaning behind the caption “finally” from the actor. The two had decided not to go fancy for their original wedding back in 2011 but made it a bit special by getting married a day after Valentine’s Day which is 15th February 2011. The two got married at their home in front of their families and a few close ones.

The previous year counted their 9th wedding anniversary where Debina Bonnerjee took it to her Instagram showing fans that she’s got her husband’s nickname Guru’ tattooed on her wrist. Posting the image of the tattoo, Debina captions it by saying “Finallyyyyyyyy. Got myself inked for the first time. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY LOVE @guruchoudhary.”

The actor responded to this romantically and emotionally, expressing the way he felt about his wife on his Instagram account. Sharing the same image and a heartfelt note the actor wrote, “Oh my god!! This is the bestest gift everrrr. And surprise to another level. I was completely taken aback. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY DARLING. And to many many more @debinabon.”

On the work front, Gurmeet Choudhary had his last on-screen arrival with the movie, The Wife, which premiered on Zee5.

Must Read: Miesha Iyer On Doing Bigg Boss 15: “It Will Help Me Advance My Career”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube