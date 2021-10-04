Advertisement

This weekend, Randhir Kapoor and daughter Karisma Kapoor graced The Kapil Sharma Show. While there, they shared some anecdotes that gave us a gist into the Kapoor family lives and more. During the said episode, Randhir revealed that once a beggar laughed at him because he drove a small car. The actor revealed that the incident hurt his ego and below is what he did almost immediately.

While conversing with the host, the senior Kapoor said that even though he was Raj Kapoor’s son, his upbringing was normal and he made use of public transport like buses and trains to travel. The actor, while revealing he bought a small car of his own he became an actor, recalled how the beggar’s words affected him. He also spoke about what his dad told him when he showed him his car.

As reported by Hindustan Time, Randhir Kapoor – while on The Kapil Sharma Show, said that one day a beggar laughed at the size of his car. When the beggar said, “Tum aisi gaadi mein jaata hai, picture mein toh lambi gaadi hoti hai (This is the kind of car you have? In films, you drive a fancy car),” his ego got hurt and he almost immediately went to buy the ‘latest’ model of the car. He added that for the same, he borrowed some money from his wife Babita Kapoor and took some advance from his producers.

Randhir Kapoor then added that he went to Raj Kapoor to show him the new purchase. Adding that while Raj was happy for him, he dismissed the suggestion to buy a similar car for himself. Recalling it, Randhir said Raj told him, “Bete, main agar bus mein bhi jaunga, toh bolenge Raj Kapoor bus mein baitha hua hai. Yeh tumhe zaroorat hai, ki log gaadi ko dekhenge aur tumhe bhi dekhenge, ki uss gaadi mein Randhir Kapoor jaa raha hai (Son, even if I take a bus, people will take notice of me. You need a car like this, so that people can notice the car and you as well).”

Now that’s some sound advice.

Randhir Kapoor began his filmy career by assisting Lekh Tandon. He made his acting and directorial debut with Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971). He has also featured in films such as Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Ponga Pandit and Haath Ki Safai.

