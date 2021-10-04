Advertisement

In July this year, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested as the mastermind of p*rnography case busted by the police. Amidst this, his wife-actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra as well as his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty were heavily trolled. In fact, news also did the rounds that the accused was planning of launching the Bigg Boss OTT finalist in one such adult film and discussions for the same were on.

While his arrest and every development was part of the headlines, Shamita decided to not interact with the media and opted to be a contestant on the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. Now, just days before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, the actress has got candid about the ‘personal crisis’ her family was facing post-Raj’s arrest and entering the Bigg Boss OTT house then. Read on.

In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shamita Shetty recalled being heavily trolled and that time being very difficult for her. Adding that her family felt it was better if she locked herself in the (show’s) house, the actress said, “It was very difficult for me the first time around because the situation was very different. I was unfortunately being heavily trolled for no fault of mine. My family also, at that point in time, felt that it’s better for me to just lock myself in that house. And also it was a previous commitment, and I didn’t want to back off because of everything that happened. I wanted to stick to my word and continue. As they say, ‘The show must go on’.”