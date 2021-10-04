Shah Rukh Khan Gets Support On Twitter Amid Aryan Khan's Drug Row
Fans Show Solidarity With Shah Rukh Khan & His Family(Photo Credit: Facebook)

Yesterday was a huge shocker for Bollywood as Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was caught by NCB. He was detained from a rave party held on the Mumbai-Goa cruise. Whether he consumed or procured drugs is yet to come out and developments are taking place at a rapid pace.

After detaining, Aryan was arrested by NCB. Ever since the news broke in, Twitter is flooded with several trends. Some are calling Aryan druggie, while some are targetting Shah Rukh Khan for the matter. As a counter-trend, fans are showing solidarity with SRK by trending #WeStandWithSRK.

Fans are praying for truth to come out and pouring love for Shah Rukh Khan. One Twitter user wrote, “Haters should always remember this thing. SRK ko girane Ke Liye unke Jitna Uncha Uthna Hoga Jo Tumhari Aukaat ke bahar hai. Love You.” Another user wrote, “Haters say SRK is finished but they still try to pull him down and they are unsuccessful every time. You can’t pull SRK down, because you can’t even reach his level. He was born to rule and he will continue ruling!”

Check out some of the reactions:

Yesterday, Aryan Khan along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant was arrested by NCB. The trio was produced before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, amid tight security, late on Sunday and sent to the NCB’s custody for one day till today, a prosecution lawyer told media persons.

Charged under various sections of the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act, the trio will be produced again before the court today for their judicial custody, even as their legal team, including Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, plans to challenge the NCB action in the Bombay High Court today.

