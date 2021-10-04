Advertisement

Yesterday was a huge shocker for Bollywood as Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was caught by NCB. He was detained from a rave party held on the Mumbai-Goa cruise. Whether he consumed or procured drugs is yet to come out and developments are taking place at a rapid pace.

After detaining, Aryan was arrested by NCB. Ever since the news broke in, Twitter is flooded with several trends. Some are calling Aryan druggie, while some are targetting Shah Rukh Khan for the matter. As a counter-trend, fans are showing solidarity with SRK by trending #WeStandWithSRK.

Fans are praying for truth to come out and pouring love for Shah Rukh Khan. One Twitter user wrote, “Haters should always remember this thing. SRK ko girane Ke Liye unke Jitna Uncha Uthna Hoga Jo Tumhari Aukaat ke bahar hai. Love You.” Another user wrote, “Haters say SRK is finished but they still try to pull him down and they are unsuccessful every time. You can’t pull SRK down, because you can’t even reach his level. He was born to rule and he will continue ruling!”

Check out some of the reactions:

WE LOVE SHAH RUKH KHAN#WeStandWithSRK do love to Sir Dr @iamsrk fairly, truly, bottom of the heart..

not in fake nd fool in others.. pic.twitter.com/18RLsFsgXY — Rup¡ka S¡ngh 💜! ❤️se! (@ru16_dilse) October 3, 2021

I don’t understand why someone would want to tarnish the reputation of the biggest star on this earth. Probably because they couldn’t do it directly to our beloved SRK they have now decided to get to him through his kids, that is not okay.#WeStandWithSRK pic.twitter.com/skF5iSpEvM — Laura Lou (@riversong1986) October 3, 2021

#WeStandWithSRK"Hawaon se thodi na hilne wala hoon mai"#WeStandWithSRK We Love You SRK pic.twitter.com/MRhtUvJlAX — Salman Baba (@SalmanB00526774) October 3, 2021

I have nothing to say here. Lawyers are doing their work. Let the law take its course. I'm tweeting this just to support this hashtag. #WeStandWithSRK and WE LOVE YOU SHAH RUKH KHAN. Stay strong. Loads of love @iamsrk ❤️✨ — Aavishkar Gawande (@aavishhkar) October 3, 2021

Yesterday, Aryan Khan along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant was arrested by NCB. The trio was produced before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, amid tight security, late on Sunday and sent to the NCB’s custody for one day till today, a prosecution lawyer told media persons.

Charged under various sections of the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act, the trio will be produced again before the court today for their judicial custody, even as their legal team, including Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, plans to challenge the NCB action in the Bombay High Court today.

