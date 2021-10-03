Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak has passed away at the age of 77. The veteran actor had been suffering from prolonged illness and underwent surgery for cancer earlier this year. The unfortunate news has now been confirmed by his co-stars Jennifer Mistry and Tanmay Vekeria. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Ghanshyam was loved for his character Nattu Kaka in TMKOC. The actor was happy to be back on sets back in June after his complicated surgery. He also earlier spoke about how he wanted to keep working till his last breath.

As per reports, Ghanshyam Nayak breathed his last at Mumbai’s Suchak Hospital at around 5:30 PM today. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars Tanmay Vekeria and Jennifer Mistry spoke to the media and expressed their disbelief.

Jennifer Mistry told TOI, “We just got to know about the news and it is extremely sad we have lost him.”

Tanmay Vekeria revealed that the news of Ghanshyam Nayak passing away reached him after the late actor’s son called him in the evening. He told the publication, “I got the news first as his son called me at 5:45 pm. His condition failed to improve after his hospitalisation a few months back. He passed away today at 5:30 PM.”

Vekeria worked really closely with Ghanshyam as Nattu Kaka and Bagga made an iconic Jodi.

“He was a gem and was closest to me. He tried his best to work again with us but his health did not permit. I am very saddened that he is gone,” Tanmay Vekeria concluded.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are all in disbelief. We hope the friends and family members gather strength to get through this tough time.

RIP Ghanshyam Nayak!

