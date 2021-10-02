Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak Was Signed For Another Character Initially & Not Natu Kaka

Advertisement

We’re back with one interesting lesser-known fact about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Today’s piece is all about our beloved Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka. Below is all you need to know about his hilarious character.

Whenever we hear the name of Natu Kaka, his lines from the show “Aapne Mujhse Kuch Kaha?” and “Sethji, Meri Pagaar Kab Badhaoge?” strikes our mind. For those who don’t know, Nayak is a well-known actor with over 350 movies and serials to his credit. But undoubtedly, it’s this show that took him to every household.

It’s really hard to imagine any other actor playing Natu Kaka. But you will be amazed to know that Ghanshyam Nayak wasn’t initially planned to play Natu. In fact, Natu’s character wasn’t even planned in the show. Nayak was signed for some other character.

It was when Gada Electronics came into play, Dilip Joshi suggested Asit Kumarr Modi to put a character like Natu along with the name of Ghanshyam Nayak. And the rest is history!

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor had himself revealed the story while talking to Mayapuri Cut.

Meanwhile, Nayak was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. His pictures amid treatment were leaked all over the internet a month ago.

It was last year in September when doctors found a lump in Nayak’s neck for the first time. He underwent surgery which went successfully. But earlier this year, the veteran actor was found to have some more spots and had to undergo chemotherapy soon after. There have been multiple reports around financial constraints but Nayak has rubbished them all.

The picture which we mentioned above, was from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets. It had Ghanashyam Nayak posing to click pictures with two fans who could be seen posing alongside him. He looked really weak in it.

