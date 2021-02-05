Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running sitcom on Indian television. Any update regarding the show gets us all excited like kids because of its content more than the actors. Recently, Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka resumed filming of the show on December 10 after recovering from a serious illness.

After a long time, the 76-year-old actor was seen in an episode of the popular sitcom, but the netizens were not kind to him. He was reportedly trolled for looking weak and remarked that he was trying to hide his illness. However, now the actor has come out to respond to all the negative comments.

In conversation with Bombay Times, Ghanshyam Nayak said, “Everybody gets old one day, and people do suffer from illness. By God’s grace, I am totally cancer-free now, and my body has responded to the doctor’s treatment. I also shot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on December 10 and will continue to be part of the show. This is all because of God’s blessings and the support of my producer Asit Kumarr Modi and my family.”

Nayak also responded to the trolls that called him weak and trying to hide his illness. He said, “Some people are insensitive towards senior actors. I want to urge people not to spread such negativity. If I was not looking the part, my producer would not have cast me. I read somewhere that people also commented on my dressing sense. Those who don’t have any work spread such negativity. I am not affected by it, because I am happy that even at my age, I am working and would like to continue going to the sets as long as my body permits. Just like there are negative people, there are people who have constantly supported me in my journey, and with God’s blessings I will be able to do more work and entertain audiences with the humour and laughter along with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) in the show.”

Ghanshyam Nayak had to stay away from filming for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to the pandemic and his surgery. He returned to the sets after nearly 9 months. Director of TMKOC, Malav Rajda also shared a BTS still from the shoot of the sitcom. He was seen performing a scene in it.

Sharing the picture, the filmmaker captioned it, “He is an inspiration for the entire team… love you natu kaka…and the best part is we all relate to him… ” pagar kab badhegi sethji.” Take a look at the pic below:

