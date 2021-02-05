Naagin 5 has been one of the most enjoyed shows in the telly world. The show began with Hina Khan as the leading lady. Eventually, it was announced that Surbhi Chandna will be taking the responsibility ahead. Accompanying her are Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. The Ekta Kapoor show is set for a spin-off from this weekend.

Recently, the star cast celebrated the successful run. There was even a wrap-up party conducted and we saw the cast and crew enjoy the celebrations. Glimpses of the same have been shared by Surbhi on her social media platform.

Amongst other things, Naagin 5 will be remembered for Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra’s chemistry. In a conversation with TOI, Surbhi spoke about the same and began, “I feel when two good-looking people are cast in a show, sparks fly on screen. Sharad is a good-looking actor, I am also decent looking (laughs) Veeranshu was the badass guy in the beginning and Bani is the righteous one, so that helped the chemistry shine.”

Surbhi Chandna continued, “We had many romantic scenes but our director Ranjan Kumar Singh and the entire team is so technically sound, that even if we were apprehensive, it was all good after we finished the scene. We used to complete a romantic scene and break into laughter, so it was fun. Besides Sharad is a great buddy, so it was fun working with him and Mohit Sehgal was also a great co-actor.”

Naagin 5 reportedly did not do as well as its previous season. Talking about the same, Surbhi said, “It was a new concept this time about a cheel and naagin coming together. People jump to comparisons when there are previous seasons. I was compared to previous naagins, but I took it in my stride and it only made me better. Now, why a show has not done well like the earlier seasons, is something that could have many reasons. But people immediately start criticising something rather than just getting entertained during that one-hour episode.”

