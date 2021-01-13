Surbhi Chandna is a huge name in the Indian television industry right now. The 31-year-old actress became popular with her stint in Ishqbaaaz and her on-screen chemistry with Nakuul Mehta on the show had an insane fan-following among their fans.

Surbhi’s exit from the show came as a shock to all her fans and they started trending #NoSurbhiNoIshqbaaz and not just that, they also put posters on the streets of Mumbai to bring her back to the show.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Surbhi Chandna then revealed the real reason behind her exit from the show. It wasn’t her who wanted to exit Ishqbaaaz but producer Gul Panag who penned the story in a certain way.

Surbhi Chandna said, “How can I be a part of the show anymore when the show is taking a leap and I am not a part of it? The producer (Gul Khan) had this plan to take the story ahead in that way, so I haven’t taken any decision.”

There were rumours that the Ishqbaaaz actress didn’t want to play the role of a mother and hence decided to quit the show. Talking about the same, Surbhi clarified that her exit was pre-decided and not because she didn’t want to play the character of a mother on-screen.

“The mother was just a one/two weeks long track and they would have shown me pregnant. After that, it was the leap. So I didn’t think that I should play that portion. I have had so many graphs in my character, Anika. I didn’t think that I was ready to play a mother in my very first show. I feel that I have many facets yet to explore as an artiste before I play mother,” Surbhi Chandna added.

Talking about the social media outrage, Surbhi said, “Well, honestly, I haven’t read the tweets but a lot of people have been messaging me that such a thing is happening, something even to the effect #NoSurbhiNoIsqbaaz. I understand the sentiments that have caused this. Viewers are very attached to my character.”

Isn’t she a sweetheart?

Did y’all sob when Surbhi Chandna left Ishqbaaaz? Tell us in the comments below.

