Naagin 5 has gained massive popularity amongst the fans. The show began with Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar attracting the fans. It was eventually Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra who took over. We hear the show is coming to an end and Ekta Kapoor is now coming up with a vampire drama. Below is all the scoop you need.

Advertisement

Mohit, Surbhi as well as Sharad share a great bond off-screen. Time and again, the trio shares fun behind the scene moments from the sets. If not that, Chandna has every now and then has shown her transformation into a naagin. But it seems, we may not get to witness it for a long time.

Advertisement

As per a report by Times Of India, the Ekta Kapoor supernatural drama will go off air in February. “Naagin 5′ will go off air in February after a six-month run. The date is not yet final. The team is already aware of the development. The last episode will be shot by the end of this month,” reveals a source close to the development.

It sure must have been a hell of a ride for Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. The last day would be an emotional one, so get ready with your tissues!

Meanwhile, it is said that Ekta Kapoor is planning to come up with a show on vampires. That would be a replacement to Naagin 5.

Previously, Surbhi Chandna had spoken about the responsibility to play a Naagin. She said, “It’s a huge responsibility to play naagin. Also, it is human nature to draw comparisons, especially for a show that has completed four seasons. So, when they approached me, I was apprehensive if people would accept me. I even confessed my nervousness to producer Ekta Kapoor, but she said, ‘You will rock it’. Her confidence in me pushed me to accept the role and work ten times hard.”

Surbhi also termed Mouni Roy as the best naagin.

Must Read: Shekhar Suman On 7 Months Of Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: “Every 14th Is A Grim Reminder…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube