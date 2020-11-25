Surbhi Chandna has been creating a lot of noise over Naagin 5. The actress is playing the role of Bani in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show. Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra are her leading co-stars. Despite all the hype, the actress confesses that she finds one of the previous lead better than herself. Can you guess who? Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Ekta Kapoor has roped in best of the best for her supernatural franchise. The first two instalments began with Mouni Roy. Eventually, it was Karishma Tanna and then Surbhi Jyoti who ruled the throne and passed it on to Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin. Currently, Surbhi is winning hearts with her portrayal.

Surbhi Chandna recently went live on Instagram and had a fun chat with her massive fan base. It was during this conversation that one of the fans said that Mouni Roy was a better Naagin than the Ishqbaaz actress. To our surprise, the actress had a surprising response who agreed to it.

“There is never going to be another thought to that. Mouni Roy was an incredible Naagin and will always be. I totally agree with you that Mouni is better than me. I don’t think anyone else will ever be able to beat her in this,” said Surbhi Chandna.

Well, we agree. Mouni was next level rage and nobody has achieved her level of perfection as Naagin.

Meanwhile, Surbhi recently treated her fans with a dance video featuring Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra.

In the video, the trio could be seen dressed in traditional attires. Mohit is seen wearing a white kurta and has paired it up with blue waistcoat. On the other hand, Sharad dons a black kurta pyjama.

“We have to admit we are crazy @hrithikroshan Fans and can never match to his dancing skills but we had so much fun trying this after rehearsing for the entire day @sharadmalhotra009 @itsmohitsehgal #naagin5 My FOREVER FUN BUNCH #mypeople #collaborationoftheyear #choregraphyoftheyear We were going well until I messed up my last step,” Surbhi Chandna captioned the post.

