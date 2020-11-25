Gold Awards 2020 are one of the most prestigious award functions for Indian television. This year, the award ceremony took place on 24th November but it was all different this time because of the pandemic of coronavirus. Most of the deserving stars got the trophies home including Naagin 5’s Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra or Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Surbhi Chandna was awarded The Hot Stepper Award (female) while Sharad Malhotra was felicitated with Dada Saheb Phalke awardfor his contribution to the show. The Naagin 5 pair looked very happy and took to social media to express gratitude.

Speaking about their looks, Surbhi Chandna looked gorgeous as always in a shimmery silver off shoulder dress and Sharad donned a grey suit and a white shirt.

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram and flaunted the trophy. In the caption, she wrote, “Here Comes the First One For Tonight Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 in the Category

THE HOT- STEPPER (Female)

Thankyou the Lovely Team at Gold Awards & my Dearest and always Amazing @vikaaskalantri

Thankyou for the Acknowledgment ♥️ #goldglamandstyleawards @goldawardstv”

Sharad Malhotra also posted his pictures with holding two trophies. In the caption, the Naagin 5 actor wrote, “What a precious privilege it is…to be alive..to breathe…to think…to enjoy…to love…to celebrate 🥂ThankYou ! ThankYou ! ThankYou !

To all the people in my life who make me smile, support & bring me joy…A big ThankYou 🙏❤️

@ektarkapoor

@balajitelefilmslimited

@vikaaskalantri #goldawrds

@kalyanjijana #dadasahebphalkeaward

Dedicating this to all my fans, viewers, & people who have loved me truly & unconditionally 😍”

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya cast, Shraddha Arya won the Most Glamorous TV actress award. She looked stunning in a high-neck shimmery white long gown. On the other hand, Dheeraj bagged the Most Glamourous TV actor. He looked dapper in a black suit with golden floral prints.

Well, what’s your opinion on Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar winning the trophies? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

