YRF marked its 50th anniversary this year. However, the celebrations remained limited owing to the coronavirus pandemic. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 were expected to be announced officially, it seems that the makers have huge plans underway. And well, Hrithik Roshan’s War sequel is a part of it too.

Yes, you heard that right. For long, rumours have been rife that Salman will be a part of SRK’s Pathan. Just not that, the vice versa will be happening in Tiger 3 as well. Fans were more than elated as this was the second good news after the duo’s cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Now, adding to the celebrations is Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2. If a report in Mumbai Mirror is to be believed, if everything goes well in the case of Pathan and Tiger 3, YRF is planning to bring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Kabir in War Sequel.

Yash Raj Films is clearly planning something bigger than what fans expected. Earlier, it was only Rohit Shetty and his cop universe roaring all across Bollywood. Now with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan – one can only expect blockbusters coming from YRF’s end.

Meanwhile, for long, fans have been waiting for an update regarding SRK’s next. Rajkumar Hirani, Raj & DK were amongst other filmmakers in talks with the superstar. Eventually, it was Siddharth Anand who grabbed the huge deal.

As most know, it was Siddharth Anand who helmed Hrithik’s War. Now with the director collaborating with SRK and news of a crossover overdoing the rounds, everything seems possible.

Shooting for Pathan was recently taking place at the YRF Studios. Yesterday, leading lady Deepika Padukone began working on the project too. Apart from that, Shah Rukh Khan was snapped at the Gateway Of India.

