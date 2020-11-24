It won’t be wrong to say that Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan has become the hottest topic of discussion and has almost all the eyes on it. Yesterday the grapevine had that after Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone has also stepped in to begin shooting on the film. The buzz was stronger and the details today are making it stronger as they say the Padmaavat actor will be playing an agent in the film. Below is all you need to know about this exciting update.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Pathan, alongside SRK and Deepika will also be featuring John Abraham as the antagonist. The film is being held by War director Siddharth Anand. It is a part of Yash Raj Film’s 50-year celebration line up and is touted to be a massive affair.

Advertisement

Adding more to the excitement is the report today. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Deepika Padukone who has joined Shah Rukh Khan to begin work on Pathan, is playing an agent in the film. Yes, you read it right, Padukone will embody an edgy character and will be seen doing a lot of action. The actor is right now juggling between the sets of her Shakun Batra directorial and Pathan.

Deepika Padukone’s character is one from the world of agents. The actor will join Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan on a mission. As per the report, Padukone’s character shares traits with that of Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai.

It is said that Deepika Padukone will join Shah Rukh Khan in mid-December for a detailed schedule. While on that, Deepika and the team will shoot for the major chunk of action sequences next year from January to December. Pathan is slowly shaping up to be a massive affair; then one could have thought.

The buzz is also that Yash Raj Films is also planning to make an ‘agents’ universe. The studio wants to bring together SRK’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir. Grapevine says that Salman will make an appearance in Deepika Padukone and SRK starrer Pathan. Later both SRK and Salman will join Hrithik in the War sequel.

Must Read: Durgamati Teaser Ft Bhumi Pednekar Is Intriguing, Akshay Kumar Reveals Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube