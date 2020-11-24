Janhvi Kapoor’s acting skills have grown phenomenally after her debut movie Dhadak. The actress got tons of praises for her work in Gunjan Saxena. Speaking about Janhvi’s next, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film titled ‘Helen.’ The survival thriller will be produced by Zee Studios along with her father Boney Kapoor.

In the movie, Manoj Pahwa has been confirmed to play Janhvi Kapoor’s father. Manoj is known for his powerful performances in movies like Mulk, Dil Dhadakne Do and more. Pankaj Tripathi was seen playing Janhvi Kapoor’s father in her last film Gunjan Saxena.

According to a report published by Etimes, Manoj Pahwa is very excited for the role and it didn’t take much time for him to say yes for the role. Boney Kapoor already shares a great equation with the actor because he has worked before with the actor in Salman Khan starrer Wanted in 2009. Manoj was seen playing Sonu Gates in the movie.

Speaking about Helen remake, Janhvi Kapoor will be shooting most of her portions in Lucknow and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh. The shooting for the film will begin within next 2-3 months and the pre-production is proceeding at full swing.

Helen features the journey of a young nurse who wants to settle in Canada but things get ugly when she doesn’t return home from work and suddenly disappears. It would be thrilling to watch Janhvi playing the lead character in the film. The director of the original, Xavier, will direct the Hindi version as well.

