Who isn’t excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sizzle for the first time together on the silver screen in Brahmastra? We definitely are! But with the owing to the coronavirus and the following lockdown, the highly anticipated film is facing severe delays and will reportedly release in 2021.

Now we have come across the news that OTT giant, Disney+ Hotstar is reportedly eyeing the Ayan Mukerji directorial for a direct to digital release. The platform believes that the hype surrounding the film will fetch them record streams.

A source says, “Disney+ Hotstar has now asked Fox Star Studios if they can hand over Brahmastra for their streaming platform. What it means is, Disney+ Hotstar wants Brahmastra to bypass theatrical release and arrive on its platform directly. They feel Brahmastra is a keenly awaited biggie and if it gets premiered on their platform, it’ll fetch them record streams.”

The source continues, “Producer Karan Johar, however, has not shown interest. He believes that the VFX heavy, grand film would be best enjoyed in cinemas.”

Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra was launched as a trilogy, Now with Fox Star Studios backing out, one wonders about the fate regarding the second and third part. Talking about it, a source told the publication, “As of now, there are no talks on the Brahmastra sequels. All the efforts of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are on completing the first part. The shoot of the film is to get over this month after which the team will fully concentrate on the post-production.”

The source added, “Though Fox Star Studios is exiting the business, the upcoming parts might still be made. Karan Johar is looking forward to the response to the first part (of Brahmastra). If it emerges a success, he’ll go ahead with the trilogy as planned but maybe with some other studio.”

Brahmastra features an ensemble cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in the lead. The other names attached to this highly anticipated film are Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia Prateik Babbar, Divyennduu Sharma and others. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan too plays a cameo in this action fantasy film.

The last big release on Disney+ Hotstar was the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii. The film though received much love on its first day failed to meet the expectations of the platform in the days that followed.

