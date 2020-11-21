2020 has been a tough year for Karan Johar. He has been in the headlines for all the controversial reasons. Be it the nepotism debate after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death or the drugs party; he has grabbed the limelight for it all. And, yet again he is breaking the internet because of his upcoming web show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Recently, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to social media to request KJo and Apoorva Mehta to change the title of the show. In his tweet, he accused Karan of misusing his title Bollywood Wives and tweaking it to Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives for web series. But, what happened after that maybe a little bit of a shock for all the Koffee With Karan fans. Continue reading further.

For the unversed, Madhur Bhandarkar’s tweet read, “Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls, do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title.” Soon after the news went viral, netizens decided to sign a petition to ban Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan show.

Tweeting about the same, a user wrote, “Madhur Bhandarkar file case against Karan johar #KaranJohar For misusing the title Bollywood wives They come forward now to speak against them #KaranJohar,” while another said, “SSRians please sign the petition below and RT max. Ban Koffee With Karan. #KaranJohar produces ridiculous tv shows and movies too.” Check out some of the fan tweets below:

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is based on the real lives of star wives like Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday’s wife and Ananya Panday mother Bhavna Panday, former actress Neelam Kothari and Sohail Khan’s wife, Seema Khan. The Trailer of Netflix original series was dropped some days back, and fans got the sneak-peek into their lavish starry life.

Do you think Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Should be banned? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

