Anushka Sharma always makes sure to spread smiles with her pics and videos on social media. The Zero actress doesn’t limit the sharing only about her pics. The actress often posts motivational quotes that bring smiles. Recently, Sharma shared several beautiful pics on her Instagram during Diwali.

In the pics, Anushka looks ethereal in an off-white traditional outfit. She left her hair open and flaunted her captivating smile. The pregnancy glow is visible on her face. However, a YouTube channel did something strange which didn’t go down well with Netizens.

The YouTube channel edited Anushka Sharma‘s pic and added sindoor (Vermilion) in her forehead. A Twitter user pointed this out and slammed the channel. Later, several others shared their anger over this bizarre editing. The Twitter user wrote, “This came up on my YouTube right now and I noticed something off with the picture. They literally added the sindoor to her pictures. I’m -“

Another person replied to the edited Anushka Sharma photo, “ugh why can’t they leave women alone✨”. One more person tweeted, “Ughh! Seems like an Indian aunty is approving their stories🌚”.

Some even laughed at the free time people have. A Twitter user wrote, “Lol logo ke paas sindoor edit karne jitna free time hai????” Another netizen joked, “When you learn the brush tool in Photoshop and wants to flaunt it”.

Check out the tweets below:

Anushka Sharma has not yet reacted to the sindoor editing yet!

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka are all set to welcome their first child. The actress had taken to her Instagram page in August to announce the good news. She revealed that the due date is January. The Pari actress wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏”.

What do you have to say about the sindoor edit on Anushka Sharma’s photos? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

