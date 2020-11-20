After seeing Shah Rukh Khan for the last time on the silver screen in 2018, we are eagerly awaiting his comeback in front of the camera, soon. As per recent reports, the Badshah of Bollywood has begun shooting YRF upcoming action entertainer, Pathan. This Siddharth Anand directorial also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

But not we have heard an exciting tit-bit about this film and how it is working out between SRK and Yash Raj Film’s head honcho, Aditya Chopra. As per reports, King Khan has entered into a 45% profit-sharing agreement with YRF. Read on for more details.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan and YRF’s Aditya rarely discuss monetary terms before signing a film together. The source said, “Shah Rukh Khan and Adi are like brothers and seldom do they speak about the monetary terms before signing on for a film. It’s an unsaid rule that SRK will have a share in the profits of a YRF film and the tradition will continue with Pathan as well. The superstar has entered into a 45 percent profit sharing agreement with YRF, which means that for every Rs. 100 crore profit earned from the film, Shah Rukh Khan will make Rs. 45 crore rupees. The higher the profits, the higher will be his fees.”

Shah Rukh began shooting Pathan on November 18 at YRF Studios in Mumbai. Despite the film already going on floors, Siddharth Anand directorial still awaits an official announcement. The trade source told the website, “The entire world knows that Shah Rukh Khan is doing an action film produced by YRF, directed by Sid, co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. An official announcement will be made at the right time and the team at the moment is in no hurry what-so-ever to announce the film. The concentration is to make a great film, as that would result in the content to make more noise than any announcements. Shah Rukh has loved the script and is damn confident of Pathan being not just an ideal comeback vehicle but also his biggest grosser.”

Pathan, which is set to hit the silver screen next year (mostly the Diwali weekend), also stars Salman Khan in an extended.

