The year 2020 can be called as a gloomy year for everyone due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that lasted for almost 8 months. However, now finally our lives are slowly coming back on track and our favourite Bollywood Celebrities are resuming their previous commitments with back to back shoots.

While many celebrities flew down to various exotic locations for a much-needed break after the first unlocking. As we head towards the end of this year, we surely miss our trip with our closest friends and road trips have a special place in our hearts. In fact, Bollywood films have given endless tributes to friendship, and close bonds all happening over a road trip.

From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Highway, here are some Bollywood movies based on road trips which will surely bring a smile to your face.

Karwaan

2018 film Karwaan, directed by Akarsh Khurana, revolves around Avinash who receives the wrong dead body of his father and goes on a road trip to find out what happened. During his journey, he meets new people and faces situations that change his life. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar in the lead.

Piku

Shoojit Sircar directorial Piku is a slice of life film that shows a dysfunctional family like never before. A father-daughter duo goes on a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata, only to deepen their bond. They cross different states and cities like Varanasi, and charm of these cities begins to reflect on them as well. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan playing important roles.

Finding Fanny

The 2014 satirical road comedy film is enough to inspire you to take a road trip to Goa, which we planned for years in our WhatsApp group. The film showed Goa as no other film did. It explores some of the unexplored virgin locations coming to light. The central characters of the film, played by Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapoor sets on a journey to find Stefanie ‘Fanny’ Fernandes.

Highway

The film Highway, one of Imtiaz Ali’s masterpiece, explores some of the northern areas of India like the Sangla Valley in Himachal Pradesh to the Aru Valley and Chandanwari near Pahalgam, travelling through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. The film shows Alia Bhatt’s character, despite being kidnapped by Randeep Hooda, finds freedom in captivity and along the way she enjoys travelling in the truck from inhaling the salty air of Rajasthan to the cool moist air of Kashmir. Seen through the camera of Anil Mehta, the film is highly recommended to watch this weekend.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara

And of course, ZNMD, which sold Spain better than Spain Tourism. Zoya Akhtar’s film displays some of the different shades of Spain. It’s a quintessential road trip film showed the Tomatina festival, the running of the bulls in Pamplona, and many others. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, Abhay Deol, Naseeruddin Shah and Katrina Kaif.

Chalo Dilli

This 2011 film is a forgotten gem when it comes to comedy and travel genre films. Lara Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Akshay Kumar and Mahika Sharma starrer film will surely give you laughter fits. The film showcase two central characters with totally different personalities are enforced to go together and shows beautiful landscapes as they embark on a road trip from Jaipur to Delhi. This is a must-watch film for travel lovers.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kabir Khan’s directorial film Bajrangi Bhaijaan showed the lush green side and snow-capped mountains of Kashmir and Pakistan. In the film, Salman Khan’s character starts his journey from Delhi to drop Munni at her village in Pakistan, with the question of how will he do it.

So which one of the film are you watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

