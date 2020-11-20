Akshay Oberoi sent shock waves across Bollywood when he revealed Imran Khan’s decision of quitting acting. As per the best friend, the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Naa actor was more inclined towards the direction. Hence, he decided to pursue what makes him happy. Now, father-in-law Ranjev Malik has broken his silence on the matter.

For the unversed, Imran reportedly began dating Avantika just at the age of 19. The couple dated for a while before finally tying the knot in 2011. The couple was even blessed with a daughter, Imara Malik Khan in 2014. For long now, there have been reports that the couple is heading towards a split but there remains no confirmation till date.

Amidst it all, Avantika Malik’s father has now reacted to Imran Khan’s decision of quitting acting. In a conversation with Times Of India, Ranjev Malik shared, “Honestly, it’s Imran’s personal decision and it’s not my domain either. But yes, Imran was always inclined towards direction right from the days he went to a film school.”

Ranjev also revealed that Imran Khan loved directing more than acting. He believes that his son-in-law will make it happen someday. Asked if daughter Avantika Malik wanted Imran to continue acting, he replied, “Yes, I guess, she did.”

When asked why, Malik replied, “Imran was doing well.”

Furthermore, Avantika Malik’s father states that Imran Khan never shared his plans with him. “No, he did not. But honestly, I wouldn’t like to interfere in his career moves. Even I wouldn’t like it if someone interfered in my business,” added Ranjev.

The report also states that Avantika wanted Imran to begin producing movies instead. She suggested him to play the lead in those films. But it seems the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor had already made up his mind.

Imran Khan’s career spans 12 films. I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Katti Batti remain some of his known projects. He was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015.

