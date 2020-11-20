Naagin 5 ft. Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra have been enjoying a successful run. The best part about the show is that the cast is well-knit. Recently, Sharad tested positive for coronavirus but the team is more than happy ever since he’s back. The trio has now made a video on Hrithik Roshan’s song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena and they’re a treat to watch.

Time and again, Surbhi treats her massive fan base with behind the scene moments from Naagin 5 sets. The actress has also shared before and after looks as she gets ready for her character. Fans enjoy each and every kind of content on her feed. Featuring Mohit and Sharad again, this one is a fun package.

In the video, Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra could be seen dressed in traditional attires. Mohit is seen wearing a white kurta and has paired it up with blue waistcoat. On the other hand, Sharad dons a black kurta pyjama.

Surbhi looks graceful in a saffron lehenga. The trio performs the same choreography on the Hrithik Roshan song. The fun part comes when the actress forgets her last step and ends up sitting on the floor as she laughs.

“We have to admit we are crazy @hrithikroshan Fans and can never match to his dancing skills but we had so much fun trying this after rehearsing for the entire day @sharadmalhotra009 @itsmohitsehgal #naagin5 My FOREVER FUN BUNCH #mypeople SCXSMXMS #collaborationoftheyear #choregraphyoftheyear…We were going well until i messed up my last step,” Surbhi Chandna captioned the post.

Check out the fun video below:

Meanwhile, Surbhi recently shared a BTS post performing the action sequences for Naagin 5. She shared how she had to shoot at 7 AM, the next morning after Diwali night. The actress was lifted in air for the fun action sequence, which as she stated, isn’t as easy at it looked!

