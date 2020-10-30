Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta are one of the most popular reel life couples of Indian television. They were seen together in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz and made their fans crazy with their sizzling chemistry. Currently, the actress is winning hearts in Naagin 5 and the actor also keeps appearing in web shows to woo us. Surbhi recently posted some pictures of her bridal look for her fans and to our surprise, Nakuul had commented on the post. Read the article to know what Nakuul has to say on Surbhi’s bridal look.

Ishqbaaz went off air in 2019 but the fans still are crazy about Shivika and want to see them sharing the screen once again. Sadly, there hasn’t been any news of them working together in near future but both are great friends and keep commenting on each other’s social media posts.

On Thursday, Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram and uploaded pictures of her bridal look. The actress was not looking anything less than a heavenly angel in the red outfit. In the caption, she wrote, “Lost Count of the Shaadis i have done on TELEVISION but everytime it excites me to dress up as a Bride

Real Shaadi Main God only knows what will happen 😹 #naagin5#banisharma#banibanidulhan#swipeleft”

Surbhi Chandna’s picture went viral within hours of posting it. People started praising her beautiful look for Naagin 5. One such comment reads, “Nose pin kitni pyaari lag rhi hai yaar.” Another user commented, “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDE I HAVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE THAT CHARME THAT AURA THAT GLOW BE HAPPY BABY AND KEEP SMILING.” A third fan expressed, “Gorgeous baby n we r waiting for your real life shaadi.” “The prettiest girl in the world,” the fourth comment reads.

But what grabbed everyone’s attention was Nakuul Mehta’s comment on her post. Nakuul took to the comments section and wrote, “Ab asli wali ki baari hai” (Now it’s time for the real wedding).

Well, we also want to know when Surbhi Chandna decides to get married. What are your views on Surbhi’s bridal look? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

