Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Aly Goni To Be The HIGHEST-Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 14?

Bigg Boss 14 is enjoying a lot of buzz currently. While Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s romantic angle is the talk of the town, Rubina Dilaik and hubby Abhinav Kohli remain a strong pair too. Adding to it all could be a third strong bond – Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. But this comes as a hefty price for sure!

For the unversed, Aly was rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan’s show even before it started. However, the actor was then offered a couple of exciting projects due to which he backed out. Fans were excited to see him and rumoured girlfriend Jasmin together. But their wish will finally come true soon.

This isn’t the first time that Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are a part of a reality show together. The rumoured couple previously have been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 as well as the Made In India edition that happened recently. As per the latest developments now, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor may be the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 14.

Yes, you heard that right. It seems that the Bigg Boss 14 makers are really keen on making Aly Goni a part of the show. The Khatron Ke Khiladi actor may be seen entering the house between November 1-2. This sure is going to be a huge surprise for BFF Jasmin Bhasin.

Previously, it has been reported that Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik gets the highest salary for her stint in BB14. She is charging a sum of 5 lacs per week.

Rubina is followed by Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin who mints 3 lacs per week in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkani earn 2 lacs each, Eijaz Khan enjoys 1.8 lacs. Remaining contestants earn – Pavitra Punia ( 1.5 lacs), Abhinav Shukla (1.5 lacs), Nikki Tamboli (1.2 lacs), Rahul Vaidya (1 lacs).

While Aly Goni’s signing amount has now been revealed yet, looks like he will be taking home more than just 5 lacs per week. That’s a huge one!

Jasmin Bhasin in an exclusive interview with Koimoi had previously shared disappointment over Aly not being a part of the show.

“I will be very happy to see him and he’s my friend and a support system but I doubt that will happen. There’s a COVID-19 situation all across,” she shared.

