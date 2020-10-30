Bigg Boss 14 has finally picked up the required momentum. The addition of wild card contestants – Naina Singh, Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit did give the show a boost. Apart from that, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan are amongst others doing their best to get noticed. Now, we may have another development for fans and it has everything to do with BB11 winner Shilpa Shinde.

For the unversed, Shilpa was a part of Season 11 of the Salman Khan show. She surpassed Hina Khan by a huge mark to garner the winner title. Her bittersweet relationship with Vikas Gupta remained a talking point of the show. With her entry, things could sure spice a lot this season as well.

However, that isn’t happening. For long, rumours were rife that Shilpa Shinde will be entering Bigg Boss 14 house during the Diwali week. But the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress has come out in the open and quashed the rumours.

Shilpa Shinde in a conversation with Times Of India shared, “I am not entering Bigg Boss 14. I am busy with something big. And like I have always maintained that I have moved on from this show. I always like to do different things. Repetition is not my thing. All my prior outings have seen me in different avatars (like Angoori etc.) My upcoming avatar will again surprise you all.”

The actress then added her opinion to the decision of makers inviting former contestants. Shilpa went onto call this ‘unfair’ for the current contestants. “Last but not the least I don’t understand why previous BB season contestants even enter the show. I want to ask is it not unfair to the current lot of contestants?” she added.

Well, we don’t know about others but Shilpa Shinde is for sure not a part of Bigg Boss 14 in any way. Previously, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai have been other former contestants that have been rumoured to enter the show for a little while.

On the other hand, it is rumoured that Jasmin Bhasin’s good friend, Aly Goni, will also be joining Bigg Boss 14 soon as a contestant.

