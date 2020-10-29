Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Samay Shah AKA Gopi Files Complaint Against Goons Who Threatened To Kill Him

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah has made millions of people laugh with his performance in the sitcom. However, he was recently attacked by some goons who also threatened to kill. The actor who plays Gogi in the much-loved comedy show has now filed a police complaint.

Reportedly, the incident happened at his residential building in Borivali. The goons are unidentified yet but the CCTV footage has helped in the case getting registered at Borivali police station.

Samay Shah has opened about the incident. According to SpotboyE, while talking about the same, he said, “It was around 8:30 in the night when I reached my building after completing my shoot. This person suddenly came to me and started abusing me without any reason. He kept on saying ‘main tujhe kaat dalunga’, ‘tujhe maar daalunga’. I was taken aback with his behaviour and asked him what the problem was but he wasn’t ready to say anything except threatening me. My entire family and I are under a lot of stress and hence we decided to seek legal help after which we finally filed a police complaint this afternoon.”

Samay’s mother Neema Shah also talked about the same and said, “It wasn’t the first time- in the last 15 days, it is for the third time that we experienced something like this. We stay on the first floor and we have the main road facing the house. All of sudden while I was at the window, I saw a guy passing by in a rickshaw abusing Samay loudly. I wasn’t able to see his face. Then one more time this guy entered our building premises and started yelling and threatening to kill him. We went to him and asked what his problem with Samay is but he didn’t reply and instead continued using bad language. And this was for the third time when he attacked Samay.”

Well, we hope the culprits get caught soon and Samay continues to entertain us in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah without any stress.

