Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Not Kush Shah AKA Goli But THIS One Is ‘Bhukkad’ Amongst Tapu Sena

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become an integral part of the life of several Indian viewers. The show has characters with which we can relate in our real life. And amongst them is our Tapu Sena, which reminds us of our childhood groups.

Each member of Tapu Sena is unique in its own. We can find an all-rounder guy like Tapu played by Raj Anadkat, scholar and well-mannered girl like Sonu played by Palak Sidhwani and also that over-enthusiastic foodie of every group like Goli, which has been played by Kush Shah.

Goli’s love for food needs no introduction if you are a hardcore fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. From Samosa to chocolates, he is always on for everything. But do you know that Kush Shah who plays Goli doesn’t possess that much enthusiasm for food in real life?

Yes, you read that right. In fact, it’s not Kush Shah but Azhar Sheikh who plays Pinku in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a real-life ‘bhukkad’. It’s quite surprising but the same was revealed by Tapu Sena itself during a chat with TVTimes in Friendship Day Special: Pol Khol session.

Recently, in one of our dedicated articles to Tapu Sena, we spoke about the most followed members of Tapu Sena on social media. Starting with Palak Sidhwani, our beloved Sonu has 383k followers on Instagram. Now, that’s the number she has earned in her short stint since 2019, which is highly impressive. Speaking of our Tapu, Raj Anadkat possesses 752k followers on Instagram. Samay Shah aka Gogi has a followers’ count of 117k and Azhar Shaikh aka Pinku has 115k followers. Mentioning about Kush Shah aka Goli, the actor isn’t officially available on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Raj had admitted of getting mixed response initially from the audience after replacing Bhavya Gandhi. “Audience gave me a mixed reaction. There were people liking me but at the same time, there were people who also said that he is not suiting the role and not acting properly. I used to receive hate comments on social media but I took that as a motivation to do better. But now I feel happy that they have accepted me,” as reported by SpotboyE.

